    Giannis Says Bucks' 4-Game Losing Streak 'Not the End of the World'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 17, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Toronto Raptors' Aron Baynes during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks lost their fourth straight game Tuesday when they dropped a 124-113 home matchup to the Toronto Raptors, but reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't panicking.

    ESPN's Eric Woodyard relayed Antetokounmpo's thoughts:

    The Bucks have been without guard Jrue Holiday for five games and counting because of the league's health and safety protocols. Milwaukee is 15-8 with Holiday in the lineup and 1-4 without him. The 30-year-old guard has averaged 16.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and a league-high 1.9 steals this season.

    Despite the four-game losing streak, the 16-12 Bucks haven't lost much ground in the Eastern Conference standings. They're sitting third in the East following the loss to the Raps.

    The Bucks are only two games behind the 18-10 Philadelphia 76ers, who have lost three straight, for first place in the East. They're one of only three teams in the conference that are two games or better above .500, so it's not as though the Bucks have a ton of teams hot on their heels.

    Seven of the Bucks' final eight games before the All-Star break are at home, where they are 9-3 this year. Six of those contests are against teams with losing records.

    The Bucks not only have a chance to finish strong before the All-Star Break, but they conceivably could be first in the East when the second half of the league schedule begins.

