Fans React to WWE Legend The Rock's TV Show 'Young Rock' Episode 1

For the first time since Ballers went off the air in 2017, The Rock made his way back into scripted television Tuesday night with the premiere episode of Young Rock.

The Rock, who also co-created and executive produces the show, offers a glimpse of his life in four key phases in the show. The pilot begins in the year 2032 with the former WWE champion contemplating a run for President of the United States.

It's clearly meant to be a meta moment since The Rock has teased running for the highest office in the country at some point in the future. The show also takes place in 1982, 1987 and 1990 when the Brahma Bull was growing up in different states in the country.

Fans were quick to shower the new series with praise:

The series is expected to offer a deeper look into The Rock's life before he became one of the biggest stars in wrestling history and a titan in the entertainment industry. The Great One has been open about the struggles that he and his family had when he was young, including being arrested multiple times and turning to bodybuilding as a way to help cope when his family was evicted from their home when he was 14.

WWE fans will certainly recognize some of the characters that show up throughout the series. Andre the Giant (played by Matthew Willig), The Iron Sheik (Brett Azar) and Junkyard Dog (Nate Jackson) are all recurring characters.

Based on the initial fan reaction from social media, The Rock's network television debut is off to a strong start.