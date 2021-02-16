Jed Hoyer Denies Kris Bryant Trade Rumors Linking Cubs Star to Mets

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Last week, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets had talked about a potential Kris Bryant trade earlier in the offseason before those discussions died out, but he added that "the Bryant talks have resumed since."

However, on Tuesday, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer denied that any trade talks are taking place:

Bryant, 29, hit just .206 with four homers and 11 RBI in 34 games last season, a disappointing showing. His 31 homers and 77 RBI in 2019 serve as a reminder that he remains one of the game's best power hitters at the third base position, however.

While Hoyer is maintaining that Bryant talks aren't occurring, it wouldn't be shocking if the Cubs ultimately dealt him. They already moved on from Yu Darvish, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Albert Almora this offseason, among others.

The Cubs may not be in a full firesale, but their lack of major additions has more than hinted that the team isn't exactly willing to break the bank to field a contender this season, either.

It also wouldn't be surprising if the Mets were the team to land Bryant if he's dealt. While the Cubs have lacked ambition this offseason, the Mets have aggressively upgraded their roster, adding players like Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor May and James McCann.

They also appeared to be in the running for free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, though he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And third base is a major need for New York, with J.D. Davis currently the top option. He brings some pop to the hot corner—he hit 22 homers in 2019—but he's a liability in the field. A player like Bryant would be an upgrade both offensively and defensively.

For now, it would appear no deal is imminent. But it would hardly be shocking if Bryant ultimately ended up with the Mets.