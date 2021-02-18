Warriors Players Who Should Be Shopped at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 3

For fans who sat through the worst of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s ice-cold start, this surely feels like a no-brainer. It's more complicated than it seems, though.

Oubre is better than he has shown, and he's still trying to repair a stat sheet sagging from his early struggles. Wipe out his first 10 games as a Warrior, and he suddenly springs up to 16.0 points per game on 43.7/38.1/76.6 shooting, numbers that probably fall in line with the franchise's initial expectations.

He's worth having around. His ability to defend any spot on the perimeter helps keep Stephen Curry's legs fresh, and Oubre should be able to feast in this offense as a spot-up shooter and off-ball cutter. The Warriors also acquired his Bird rights, so if they want to keep him beyond this season (and are willing to spend to do it) they should have the means to keep him around.

But that's hardly a given with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all set to earn more than $24 million next season. If the Warriors are less than convinced (or even hesitant) about Oubre being a keeper, then the time to gauge his market is now. He wouldn't be a hard sell as an athletic 25-year-old who defends and makes open shots, especially if he runs more hot than cold between now and the deadline.