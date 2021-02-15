Bradley Beal 'Definitely Looking Forward' to Facing John Wall for Rest of Career

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bradley Beal played a major part in spoiling John Wall's homecoming Monday night, dropping 37 points as the Washington Wizards upended the Houston Rockets, 131-119, in Wall's first game back in D.C. since the trade that sent him to Houston.

Afterward, Beal said he's eager for another rematch with his former running mate.

"I'm definitely looking forward to competing against him the rest of my career, as crazy as that may sound," he said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Though Beal was the winner Monday, Wall had the advantage in an earlier meeting when he dropped 24 points in a 107-88 win for Houston on Jan. 26.

On Monday, Wall put up a season-high 29 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for the Rockets, who are now on a six-game losing streak in the absence of Christian Wood. Also missing for Houston was scoring threat Eric Gordon, as well as Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker.

In the offseason deal, Beal gained a new partner in Russell Westbrook, who went to Washington in exchange for Wall. Though he's been limited due to injury, Westbrook picked up his sixth triple-double of the season in the win.

During an interview with the Washington Post's Ava Wallace, Wall spoke about his friendship with Beal, which extends beyond the court, and said they spoke seriously about the opportunity to "run it back" as he began to prepare for a return after injuries kept him out for two years.

"Every time that we're just playing, if I'm not playing, I'm definitely watching him play because he's a hell of a talent in this league," Wall said. "Who wouldn't want to watch a guy like that? That's talent at the highest level, and it's kind of dope to see him get some All-Star nods and get that respect he deserves. So I'm happy for everything he got."

The Wizards honored Wall with a video tribute prior to Monday's game.