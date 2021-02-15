John Wall Gets Tribute Video from Wizards in 1st Game in DC Since Rockets Trade

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

In his first game at Capital One Arena since Dec. 16, 2018, the Washington Wizards honored now-Houston Rocket John Wall with a video ahead of the teams' Monday night clash.

Wall spent the entirety of his NBA career with the Wizards, dating back to 2010 as the No. 1 overall draft pick out of Kentucky, before he was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook this offseason.

The 30-year-old had season-ending surgery in December 2018 to address a left heel injury, but he ruptured his Achilles tendon during his recovery and missed the entire 2019-20 campaign. He was off the court for more than two years before he made his Rockets debut on Dec. 31.

While in D.C., Wall earned five straight All-Star selections, averaging career highs in points (23.1) and assists (10.7) in 2016-17 before knee surgery limited him to 41 games in 2017-18. With Wall leading the way alongside Bradley Beal, the Wizards appeared in the Eastern Conference Semifinals three times between 2012-17, but they have made the playoffs just once since Wall participated in a full season.

Wall recently spoke out about his frustration toward his former franchise for the way they handled the trade, telling Fred Katz of The Athletic that he felt like "deserved the honesty and respect" from the team throughout the process.