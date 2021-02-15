LeBron James: I'd Have Made NFL Roster in 2011 Amid Cowboys, Seahawks Offers

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The idea of LeBron James playing for the Dallas Cowboys or Seattle Seahawks apparently wasn't that far-fetched at one point.

According to Christopher Kamrani and Bill Oram of The Athletic, the basketball legend considered trying out for the NFL during the NBA's lockout in 2011. He started running routes during workouts and was apparently not lacking confidence.

"I would have made the team," he said. "I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don't mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I'd have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I'd have tried [out], but I would have made the team. I just know what I'm capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age."

The idea of the King playing football is nothing new.

He was a two-time All-Ohio wide receiver during his high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary even though he didn't even play during his senior year because he was focused on basketball.

Former Ohio State football head coach Jim Tressel used to talk and joke about recruiting him to play for the Buckeyes even though it was apparent from an early age he was on his way to a memorable basketball career.

Last year, James said he often dreams about playing football during an appearance on UNINTERRUPTED.

Frankly, it isn't difficult to envision LeBron taking a different path and succeeding in the NFL. He surely would have been successful at Ohio State or somewhere else given his combination of athleticism, size and speed, which would have paved the way for a professional career.

From there, the same work ethic he talked about that has helped him become one of the best players in NBA history would have assisted his football dreams as he beat out cornerbacks on jump balls in the end zone and used his physicality to shed tacklers in the open field.

While jumping into the NFL after so much time away from the sport during the NBA's lockout may have been a different story, betting against James has rarely worked out well for anyone.

Unfortunately for Cowboys and Seahawks fans, he chose to stick with basketball.