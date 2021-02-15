    Yankees' Updated Bullpen After Justin Wilson Reportedly Signs Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 16, 2021

    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson (38) throws against the New York Yankees in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 11, 2016, in New York. The Tigers won 6-1. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
    Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

    The Justin Wilson-New York Yankees reunion is a go.  

    According to Sweeny Murti of Sportsradio 66 WFAN, Wilson has agreed to terms on a return to the club for which he pitched in 2015.

    The 33-year-old was just across town for the past two years while pitching with the New York Mets

    Here's a look at the Yankees bullpen now that Wilson has returned (h/t FanGraphs):

    • LHP Aroldis Chapman (3.09 ERA in 2020)
    • LHP Zack Britton (1.89 ERA in 2020)
    • RHP Chad Green (3.51 ERA in 2020)
    • RHP Darren O'Day (1.10 ERA in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves)
    • RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (3.52 ERA in 2020)
    • LHP Justin Wilson (3.66 ERA in 2020 with the Mets)
    • RHP Luis Cessa (3.32 ERA in 2020)
    • RHP Albert Abreu (1.1 IP in 2020)

    The group will be tasked with backing up a rotation that was bolstered by the offseason acquisitions of Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon, who will cycle in alongside Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Domingo German.

    As for what Wilson adds, he appeared in 23 games in 2020, a year after he recorded a 2.54 ERA and four saves through 45 appearances. 

    The California State-Fresno product had a career year with the Yankees in 2015. Through a personal-best 74 outings, he went 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA. The team traded him to the Detroit Tigers following that season, and he was subsequently sent to the Chicago Cubs midway through his second year with the Tigers. 

    Wilson slots into a group that ranked 16th in the league in bullpen ERA last year. But given the offseason pickups, that bullpen appears poised to ascend during its 2020 campaign. 

