Cubs News: Jake Arrieta, Nico Hoerner, Dan Winkler Placed on Injured List

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs placed starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (right thumb abrasion), utility man Nico Hoerner (left forearm strain) and reliever Dan Winkler (right biceps tendinitis) on the injured list on Tuesday, recalling southpaw Kyle Ryan, right-hander Keegan Thompson and infielder Ildemaro Vargas.

Both Arrieta and Winkler were placed on the IL retroactively to May 3.

Arrieta has been fairly durable of late and made at least 24 starts six years in a row from 2014 through 2019, although his 2019 campaign was cut short because of elbow surgery.

The right-hander signed with the Cubs this past offseason after spending three years with the Philadelphia Phillies. His best seasons came during his first stint in Chicago when he won the National League Cy Young in 2015, finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting three straight years from 2014-16, and he was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2016.

The 35-year-old also helped the Cubs snap their 108-year championship drought in 2016.

Arrieta was not the same for the Phillies and posted a 5.08 ERA during the shortened 2020 campaign.

However, he had shown signs of improvement early on in 2021, as he went 3-2 with a 2.57 ERA through his first five starts of the year, holding his opponents to three runs or less in each outing. Unfortunately for him, he was roughed up to the tune of seven runs in 3.1 innings in an 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in his most recent start.

Hoerner, meanwhile, has impressed early on this season, slashing .389/.500/.556 through his first 11 appearances. Of note, the 23-year-old was involved in a scary collision with Ian Happ during Sunday's contest against Cincinnati. Happ was carted off the field after the collision, though Hoerner was able to remain in the game.

Winkler has been one of the Cubs' top relievers to this point in the season, posting a 0.84 ERA through his first 13 appearances. The right-hander has struck out 12 batters in 10.2 innings, though he has issued seven walks.