    Cubs' Ian Happ Carted off with Injury vs. Reds After Collision with Nico Hoerner

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 2, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) walks to first base after being hit by a pitch during a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds following a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner. 

    Hoerner and Happ were both attempting to catch a shallow fly ball to center. While Happ returned to his feet, Cubs trainers helped place him onto a cart.

    Willson Contreras replaced Happ in the lineup, while Kris Bryant shifted from left field to center in a series of defensive moves to account for his absence.

    NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer noted after the collision Happ had a bloody nose and "did not appear to suffer any injuries to his extremities."

    Happ went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and three runs scored. As part of a four-run eighth inning for Chicago, he homered to right to tie the score at 12 runs apiece.

    The 26-year-old has struggled to open the 2021 season. Entering Sunday, he was batting .139 with 32 strikeouts in 97 plate appearances.

    Chicago has already been without Joc Pederson since a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on April 20 because of a wrist injury, and right thigh tightness kept Contreras on the bench Sunday before Happ's exit required him to enter the game.

    While Happ hasn't performed up to expectations, missing him for an extended stretch would be another setback for the Cubs, who are five games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Castellanos Hits Walk-Off Single to Lift Reds to Win vs. Cubs

      Castellanos Hits Walk-Off Single to Lift Reds to Win vs. Cubs
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Castellanos Hits Walk-Off Single to Lift Reds to Win vs. Cubs

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      A Lot of People Owe Kris Bryant an Apology

      A Lot of People Owe Kris Bryant an Apology
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      A Lot of People Owe Kris Bryant an Apology

      Cody Delmendo
      via On Tap Sports Net

      MLB Suspends Jose Alvarado

      Phillies reliever appealing 3-game suspension following bench-clearing incident; Dominic Smith and Miguel Castro fined

      MLB Suspends Jose Alvarado
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Suspends Jose Alvarado

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Kris Bryant Hits 150th Career Home Run

      Kris Bryant Hits 150th Career Home Run
      Chicago Cubs logo
      Chicago Cubs

      Kris Bryant Hits 150th Career Home Run

      Ryan Anthony Dreyer
      via On Tap Sports Net