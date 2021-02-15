Mets Rumors: NY 'Out' on Justin Wilson Amid Buzz of Yankees Contract Talks

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The New York Mets are reportedly "out" on re-signing free-agent reliever Justin Wilson, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Puma noted Wilson is "close to a deal" with the New York Yankees.

Andy Martino of SNY also reported the Yankees are expected to sign the left-hander.

The 33-year-old spent the past two years with the Mets, accumulating a 2.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 58.2 innings in this time.

Wilson was especially effective against left-handers in 2020, allowing just a .115 batting average with two walks and one extra-base hit in 30 plate appearances.

This is a valuable commodity for anyone in baseball but especially in the NL East with prominent lefties like Freddie Freeman, Bryce Harper and Juan Soto.

Without Wilson, the Mets are left with limited alternatives in the bullpen.

Aaron Loup joined the team after a solid year with the Tampa Bay Rays, finishing with 2.52 ERA in 25 innings. Stephen Tarpley and Daniel Zamora are also on the 40-man roster but have just 61.4 career innings in the majors between them and haven't been particularly impressive when given the chance.

Veterans Jerry Blevins and Mike Montgomery also have a chance to earn a role as non-roster invitees to training camp.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It leaves significant question marks for the Mets bullpen, especially with Seth Lugo undergoing elbow surgery that will keep him out at least six weeks.