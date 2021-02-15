    Cavs Rumors: Jarrett Allen Viewed as Franchise Center amid Drummond Trade Buzz

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Cavaliers plan to make Jarrett Allen the "franchise's long-term starting center," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

    The team is no longer planning to play Andre Drummond and will look to trade the veteran before he becomes a free agent in the offseason.

    Cleveland acquired Allen in the January blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. He is averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 15 appearances with the Cavs, including 11 off the bench.

    In four starts with Cleveland, Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. This includes a monster performance in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this month:

    The 22-year-old now has the opportunity to prove himself on a full-time basis before becoming a restricted free agent in the offseason.

    If the Cavaliers re-sign Allen, the former first-rounder out of Texas could be part of an exciting core that includes Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro, all under the age of 23.

    Allen hasn't always put up huge numbers in his young career, but his efficiency on both ends has made him one of the most valuable players in the league. He finished 2019-20 with 8.2 win shares to rank 14th in the NBA, ahead of stars like Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum.

    After averaging 14.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes across parts of four seasons with the Nets, Cleveland is expecting big things from the 6'11", 243-pound center going forward.

