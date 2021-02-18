Long-Shot CFB Transfer Ideas for Big-Name QBs Who May Lose Key Position Battles

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Though it's not a guarantee those who enter the transfer portal will wind up in a better situation, college football "free agency" is still the hip thing.

The days of players waiting two or three years to start their final two seasons at their originally desired college seems to be a thing of the past—at least for now. So while it's always fun to watch quarterback battles, it has a downside for the top teams.

Lately, they're watching promising prospects head elsewhere. Just ask Georgia about its 20/20 hindsight on Justin Fields leaving for Ohio State when he didn't beat out entrenched starter Jake Fromm. Jalen Hurts left Alabama and became a Heisman finalist at Oklahoma.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide did just fine with their other signal-callers, but they also endured watching super talents star elsewhere. It's part of the new era of college football.

This spring, several high-profile quarterback battles will kick off, and don't be surprised if the guys who don't win look elsewhere. From Big Ten rivals to other notable programs, major decisions must be made.

Here are some ideas for soft landing spots for guys who won't win their respective battles.