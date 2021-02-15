Eagles' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles roster could look much different when the 2021 season arrives. Since going 4-11-1 this past season, they've fired Doug Pederson and hired Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach, and there could be quite a few changes to their roster on the way.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz have been featured in trade rumors. And with the Eagles projected to be about $49 million over the salary cap for 2021 (according to Over The Cap), they may have quite a few moves they'll need to make in order to get into a better financial position.

There are plenty of questions that Philadelphia will need to answer. What trades will the Eagles make? Who will they bring back and who will they let go? Who will they take with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft? And could they potentially use the franchise tag on one of their unrestricted free agents?

As the offseason gets into full swing, here's a breakdown of the Eagles' history with the franchise tag, followed by a look at their two players who are restricted free agents.