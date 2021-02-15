Eagles' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract TendersFebruary 15, 2021
Eagles' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders
The Philadelphia Eagles roster could look much different when the 2021 season arrives. Since going 4-11-1 this past season, they've fired Doug Pederson and hired Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach, and there could be quite a few changes to their roster on the way.
Quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz have been featured in trade rumors. And with the Eagles projected to be about $49 million over the salary cap for 2021 (according to Over The Cap), they may have quite a few moves they'll need to make in order to get into a better financial position.
There are plenty of questions that Philadelphia will need to answer. What trades will the Eagles make? Who will they bring back and who will they let go? Who will they take with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft? And could they potentially use the franchise tag on one of their unrestricted free agents?
As the offseason gets into full swing, here's a breakdown of the Eagles' history with the franchise tag, followed by a look at their two players who are restricted free agents.
Eagles Unlikely to Use Franchise Tag
In 1993, the NFL introduced the franchise tag as a way for teams to bring back players on a one-year contract worth a set salary depending on their position. Each team can use only one franchise tag per season, and they're often given to players who can't work out a long-term deal but are wanted back by their team.
Since the franchise tag was implemented, the Eagles have only used it on five players: linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (2002), defensive tackle Corey Simon (2005), tight end L.J. Smith (2008), quarterback Michael Vick (2011) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (2012). So, it's been nearly a decade since Philadelphia last tagged one of its players.
That's unlikely to change this offseason. Philadelphia has 14 players who are unrestricted free agents, but it would be a surprise if the team used the franchise tag on any of them.
Among the Eagles' top UFAs are running back Boston Scott, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Jalen Mills. But if they want to bring any of these players back and can't work out a deal, a franchise tag doesn't seem likely given the team's salary-cap situation.
Perhaps the Eagles will finally use the franchise tag again in a future offseason but don't expect it to occur in 2021.
RFA Tender Candidate: Cameron Johnston, P
Johnston has been the Eagles' punter the past three seasons, and he's been consistently strong for their special teams unit. He's averaged at least 46.4 yards per punt each year and averaged 46.7 yards per punt during the 2020 campaign.
After playing Australian rules football, Johnston punted at Ohio State from 2013-17. And although he didn't end up getting drafted, he later signed with Philadelphia, which gave him an opportunity to win the job heading into the 2018 season.
Johnston is a restricted free agent this offseason, and there's no reason to think the Eagles won't offer him a contract tender for the 2021 season. He hasn't missed a game over the past three years, and he'll be turning 29 later this month, so he likely still has plenty of productive years ahead of him.
The Eagles have plenty of uncertainty at other positions on their roster, but they could easily solidify the punter spot by bringing back Johnston. And with quite a few offseason moves likely to take place, this should be an easy decision for Philadelphia.
RFA Tender Candidate: Josh Perkins, TE
Even if the Eagles decide to trade Ertz, they may still mostly be set at tight end for 2021. Dallas Goedert is already under contract for next season, while Philadelphia could also try to bring back Richard Rodgers, who is an unrestricted free agent.
There may not be a spot on the Eagles roster for Perkins, who is a restricted free agent. The 27-year-old has been with Philadelphia since 2018, but he didn't play in 2020 due to an upper-body injury.
Perkins played 14 games for the Eagles from 2018-19, notching 14 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown. And with both Ertz and Goedert dealing with injuries this past season, it's possible Perkins could have had an opportunity to get on the field more had he not gotten injured himself.
Instead, Perkins' time in Philadelphia may be coming to an end. While it's possible the Eagles could offer him a contract and bring him back, they may want to use that money elsewhere, considering they're likely going to be set at tight end.