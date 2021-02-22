    Gordon Hayward Ruled Out for Hornets vs. Jazz After Re-Aggravating Hand Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Charlotte won 120-114. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Utah Jazz when he re-aggravated an injury to his right hand.

    Hayward already dealt with a fractured finger and back injury this season. He also revealed in January that he underwent foot surgery during the offseason, and there are always lingering injury concerns given how much time he missed on the Boston Celtics with ankle injuries.

    When healthy, the Butler product is a dangerous offensive playmaker with the ability to hit from three-point range and attack the basket off the bounce.

    Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season with the Celtics and has responded with 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists a night during his first season in Charlotte.

    While he is one of the team's go-to scorers, there are other options on the wing. Look for the combination of Miles Bridges, Malik Monk and Cody Martin to see more playing time if Hayward is sidelined following this latest setback.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

      Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

      WRAL
      via WRALSportsFan.com

      Charlotte Hornets give up 28 3-pointers, blow 11-point lead, in loss to the Utah Jazz

      Charlotte Hornets give up 28 3-pointers, blow 11-point lead, in loss to the Utah Jazz
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Charlotte Hornets give up 28 3-pointers, blow 11-point lead, in loss to the Utah Jazz

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

      Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

      Charlotte Observer
      via Charlotte Observer

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value

      League sources tell our insider Dallas has quietly 'sniffed around' to gauge Kristaps Porzingis' trade value

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report