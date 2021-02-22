Gordon Hayward Ruled Out for Hornets vs. Jazz After Re-Aggravating Hand Injury

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Utah Jazz when he re-aggravated an injury to his right hand.

Hayward already dealt with a fractured finger and back injury this season. He also revealed in January that he underwent foot surgery during the offseason, and there are always lingering injury concerns given how much time he missed on the Boston Celtics with ankle injuries.

When healthy, the Butler product is a dangerous offensive playmaker with the ability to hit from three-point range and attack the basket off the bounce.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season with the Celtics and has responded with 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists a night during his first season in Charlotte.

While he is one of the team's go-to scorers, there are other options on the wing. Look for the combination of Miles Bridges, Malik Monk and Cody Martin to see more playing time if Hayward is sidelined following this latest setback.