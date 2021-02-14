Elvis Andrus Thanks Rangers in Heartfelt Ad After Trade to A's

Matt York/Associated Press

Elvis Andrus purchased a full-page ad in Sunday's Fort Worth Star-Telegram to thank Texas Rangers fans after the career-long shortstop was traded to the Oakland Athletics.

Here is the full text of the ad, per Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"Thank you for supporting me through 12 remarkable years playing the game I love.

"Thank you for cheering me on. I hope the smile on my face showed you how much I love the game and this organization.

"Thank you for letting me be me. I made my Big League debut as a wide-eyed (and wide-smiled) kid in 2009, and I grew up in front of you. You treated me as your own, and for that, I am forever grateful.

"Thank you to the Rangers organization for the opportunity to realize my dreams and showing me the value of teamwork.

"Thank you to every one of the guys I stepped on that field with over the last 12 years. You showed me what it's like to be a family. To have each other's back. Always. I will never forget that, and promise to pay it forward.

"Thank you to the Rangers staff, who made it possible to do my job every day at the highest level. I know it can be a thankless job at times, but I want you to know you are appreciated.

"Thank you to the A's organization for taking a chance on me. I'm ready to show I've got plenty left in the tank.

"And finally, thank you to the kids. Even before I became a father myself, I have been passionate about helping children. Whether it was a hospital visit at Christmas or hosting a Special Olympics group at the ballpark, I live for those experiences. YOU inspire me.

"Thank you, Rangers family. You will always hold a special place—and a big smile—in my heart."

The Rangers received Khris Davis, Jonah Heim and Dane Acker in exchange for Andrus.

In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Andrus hit a career-low .194 with seven RBI and three home runs through 29 appearances, and he posted a .969 fielding percentage that ranks third-lowest in his career in a season that saw him limited because of injury.

According to ESPN, the Rangers said in December that Andrus would no longer be the team's starting shortstop. He was the only player on the roster that was on the team when they went to the World Series in 2010 and 2011.

Per Wilson, the Rangers used an advertisement of their own to recognize the contributions of Andrus, who made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2009 and earned two All-Star selections throughout 12 years with the Rangers.

"You were a first-class teammate who helped power our most successful seasons," the Rangers' ad read. "That pure joy of yours lit up every clubhouse you entered, and brought smiles to every person you met."