    Stephen Curry Says Kevin Durant Is 'Better Than He Was 4 Years Ago'

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, laughs with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Nets defeated the Warriors in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    After Kevin Durant helped the Brooklyn Nets earn a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors, his former teammates believe he is a better player than when he first came to Golden State.

    "I think we're all—obviously him, especially—more experienced than four years ago," Stephen Curry said after the game, per Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "And the injury aside, I think when he's healthy he's better than he was four years ago. ... He's better. I think we're all better. But he definitely seems a little bit more experienced, if that's even possible for a guy like that."

    Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury but has returned to average 29.0 points per game so far with the Nets, higher than any of his three seasons with the Warriors. He is also averaging 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

    The 32-year-old was obviously an accomplished player before going to Golden State, winning one MVP award and four scoring titles with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He found more team success with the Warriors while helping the squad win two championships.

    Draymond Green argued he is now a better player overall, communicating more defensively while becoming more well-rounded offensively.

    "I think his time here definitely helped him grow as a basketball player," Green said Saturday. "Obviously, it helped us grow as a team. But you can definitely see and feel the difference. Whereas you would see him before and everything was kind of attack, attack, attack. It's not that anymore. And so it’s you can definitely see, tell, feel, hear the difference." 

    Durant himself also called his time in Golden State "such a big learning experience."

    With an improved Durant now alongside James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets could be a scary team going forward.

