Yankees Rumors: Justin Wilson, NYY in 'Serious' Contract Negotiations

Justin Wilson could be headed back to the New York Yankees.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Sunday that the free-agent pitcher was "in serious talks" with the club, where he spent the 2015 season.

The 33-year-old has pitched for the New York Mets for the past two seasons.

Wilson amassed a 3.66 ERA through 23 games last season, a year after he picked up a 2.54 ERA across 45 appearances, including four saves.

A fifth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008, Wilson has a 3.27 career ERA in 480 games.

After three seasons with the team that drafted him, Wilson was dealt to the Yankees.

He had one of the best seasons of his career when he was with the team in 2015, making a career-best 74 appearances with a 5-0 record and a 3.10 ERA. Following that campaign, the team traded him to the Detroit Tigers, but he was sent to the Chicago Cubs that same season.

If he makes a return to the Yankees, Wilson will join a bullpen group that includes Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton at the forefront. While that could boost the bullpen, it may present a dilemma in the club's quest to re-sign outfielder Brett Gardner.

According to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, the Yankees want to stay under the league's luxury tax threshold, and they're about $10 million away from crossing it. The group has had "recent contract talks" with Gardner, who was with the team on a $12.5 million deal last season.