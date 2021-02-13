Dodgers' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Justin Turner Contract

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner announced Saturday on Twitter that he is re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Turner, 36, batted .307 with an .860 OPS last year, hitting four home runs with 23 RBI. His efforts helped propel the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

Now he's returning to the organization for his eighth year in hopes of back-to-back titles. Here's a look at how the L.A. lineup shakes out with him in the mix, using FanGraphs' RosterResource as a guide.

Projected Dodgers Batting Order

1. RF Mookie Betts

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 3B Justin Turner

4. CF Cody Bellinger

5. C Will Smith

6. 1B Max Muncy

7. LF AJ Pollock

8. 2B Chris Taylor

9. Pitcher

Bench

C Austin Barnes

INF Gavin Lux

OF/IF Edwin Rios

OF/IF Matt Beaty

Payroll

Before the Turner deal, Cot's Contracts put Los Angeles' 26-man Opening Day payroll at the highest mark in the league at $233.7 million.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network and WFAN Sports Radio reported that Turner's deal is in the neighborhood of $34 million over two years.

It's unclear what the monetary figure is per year, but assuming Turner gets around $17 million per season, then the Dodgers' projected payroll would be north of a quarter-billion dollars in 2021 and higher than all three thresholds for luxury-tax penalties.

Notes on Turner

Turner has been sensational in Dodger blue, hitting .302 with an .886 OPS during his seven seasons in L.A. He's hit 27 home runs on two separate occasions and made the 2017 National League All-Star team. In addition, Turner finished in the top 15 in the NL MVP voting each year from 2016 to 2018.

Turner's .307 batting average last year tied for the team lead with shortstop Corey Seager. He excelled in the playoffs as well, notably hitting .320 with a pair of home runs in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He's fared well in the playoffs in general, winning the 2017 National League Championship Series MVP and hitting .295 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI over 72 games.

L.A. was the World Series favorite even without Turner, but adding him back only bolsters the Dodgers' Fall Classic case. It also boosts the team's depth: Edwin Rios figured to start at third sans Turner, but now the Dodgers are fortunate enough to have a player with a lifetime .972 OPS in 139 plate appearances waiting in the wings as a pinch hitter or temporary replacement in case of injury.

Ultimately, Turner's re-signing is a huge win for the Dodgers as they look for their eighth World Series title in franchise history.