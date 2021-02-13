    MLB Rumors: Matt Harvey, Orioles Agree to Minor League Contract

    Adam Wells
February 13, 2021
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Matt Harvey will have an opportunity to pitch in the big leagues this season after reportedly agreeing Saturday to a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Harvey will join the Orioles on a minor league contract.

    Since being a dominant starting pitcher in his first three seasons with the New York Mets, Harvey has struggled.

    The closest he has come to looking like a decent starter was with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018. The right-hander had a 4.50 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 128 innings over 24 starts.

    Since the start of the 2019, Harvey has been one of the worst pitchers in Major League Baseball. He posted a 7.82 ERA with 19 homers allowed in 71.1 innings with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.

    Harvey's minus-0.7 FanGraphs wins above replacement over the past two seasons ranks 308th out of 313 pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched.

    The Orioles are an ideal landing spot for Harvey because there's no pressure on the franchise. It's still in the early stages of rebuilding and isn't trying to compete for a playoff spot.

    Baltimore starters ranked 23rd in ERA (5.09) and 25th in innings (267) last season.

    Harvey will likely compete for a spot in the rotation during spring training. If the 31-year-old can put together a strong showing, the Orioles would likely include him on their 26-man roster to start the season.

