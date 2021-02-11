Red Sox Updated Lineup, Roster After Reported Marwin Gonzalez Contract

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox added depth to their lineup Thursday with the signing of Marwin Gonzalez, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Gonzalez gives the team some valuable versatility with his ability to play virtually anywhere on the field. He spent last season mostly splitting time between second base and third base, but he also has significant experience at shortstop, first base, left field and right field.

It will give manager Alex Cora plenty of options, but here is how the lineup could look going into 2021.

Lineup

1. Alex Verdugo - CF

2. Xander Bogaerts - SS

3. Rafael Devers - 3B

4. J.D. Martinez - DH

5. Christian Vazquez - C

6. Hunter Renfroe - RF

7. Marwin Gonzalez - LF

8. Bobby Dalbec - 1B

9. Kike Hernandez - 2B

Key Bench Players

Michael Chavis - IF

Franchy Cordero - OF

Kevin Plawecki - C

Jonathan Arauz - IF

Flexibility will be key throughout the season, as the Red Sox can use several players at a variety of different positions.

Gonzalez spent much of his time with the Minnesota Twins in the infield, but left field is actually his best position defensively. According to FanGraphs, he has 15 defensive runs saved in his career in left and no more than three at any other spot.

Putting him in left field also allows the Red Sox to move Franchy Cordero to the bench, a safer move considering he has just 95 games of major league experience in four years.

The combination of Gonzalez, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe isn't quite the trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi from two years ago, but there is still plenty of upside with this group.

Kike Hernandez and Michael Chavis can also play the outfield, providing significant depth.

The middle of the lineup is a strength of the roster as Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez are all proven contributors offensively. Last year's small sample size represented a drop for some of these players, but there should be plenty of faith in their abilities going forward.

Gonzalez, Chavis and Jonathan Arauz will provide depth in the infield, helping Boston navigate the upcoming 162-game season.