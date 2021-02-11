Brett Gardner Rumors: Yankees Free-Agent OF 'Definitely' Plans to Play in 2021

David Dermer/Associated Press

Outfielder Brett Gardner, 37, reportedly isn't ready for retirement just yet.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Gardner "definitely" plans on playing in 2021. While the outfielder has been with the New York Yankees his entire career, Randy Miller of NJ.com reported the Bronx Bombers have not made an offer or even started negotiations.

In fact, Miller noted the last time the Yankees even addressed Gardner's status with the team was on Halloween when it paid him a $2.5 million buyout to avoid a vesting a $10 million club option for 2021.

Some of the biggest free-agent signings include outfielder George Springer signing with the Toronto Blue Jays for $150 million over six years, catcher J.T. Realmuto remaining with the Philadelphia Phillies on a five-year, $115.5 million contract and pitcher Trevor Bauer signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $102 million.



Other notable deals include infielder DJ LeMahieu re-signing with the New York Yankees, closer Liam Hendriks joining the Chicago White Sox and Nelson Cruz re-upping with the Minnesota Twins.



There is still some high-profile talent available, including pitcher James Paxton.

