    Royals' Updated Starting Lineup, Payroll After Reported Andrew Benintendi Trade

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 11, 2021

    Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi walks back to the dug out after grounding into a double play during the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The New York Mets are also involved in the deal.   

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Boston and Kansas City are swapping left fielders with Franchy Cordero headed to the east coast. Royals prospect Khalil Lee is headed to New York, while Heyman added the Mets are sending right-hander Josh Winchowski to Boston.

    Alex Spier of the Boston Globe reported in mid-January that the outfielder was on the trading block, but rumors had died down more recently. 

    The Royals are hoping the Arkansas product will provide a boost offensively after Cordero's quieter campaign at the plate. 

    Here's a look at what the Royals stand to gain with Benintendi in the outfield: 

    Projected Lineup (via FanGraphs

    1. RF Whit Merrifield

    2. SS Adalberto Mondesi

    3. C Salvador Perez

    4. 1B Carlos Santana

    5. DH Jorge Soler

    6. 3B Hunter Dozier

    7. LF Andrew Benintendi

    8. CF Michael A. Taylor

    9. 2B Nicky Lopez

    Payroll (via Cot's Contracts)

    The Royals are rid of Cordero's $800,000 contract, but they'll absorb a bigger deal with Benintendi. Per Spotrac, he is owed $6.6 million in the final season of a two-year deal. 

    That would put the Royals' Opening Day payroll in the $90 million range, though the group is reportedly receiving cash somewhere in the deal that will help offset the costs. 

    Notes on Benintendi

    The 26-year-old was limited in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, appearing in just 14 games before a rib injury ended his season. Along the way, he slashed a miserable .103/.314/.128, but he was a solid piece of the Boston lineup over the two previous seasons. 

    His 2019 production was a drop from his sophomore campaign in 2018, in which he made headlines for his graceful play in the outfield en route to a World Series title. But Speier pointed out that his dip in 2019 might not be as bad as it looked on paper. When injuries are taken out of the equation, he hit .286/.362/.476 through 117 games. 

    Overall, he never quite found the same level of success he experienced in 2017 when he finished second to Aaron Judge in American League Rookie of the Year voting

    In addition to his offensive skill and defensive prowess, the Ohio native comes with a lower price tag compared to some of the other outfielders who could have been acquired in free agency, so it's a solid upgrade for the Royals. 

