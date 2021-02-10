    Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Contract Negotiations Have Yet to Be Held with NYY

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 10, 2021
    Alerted 56m ago in the B/R App

    New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run to score Brett Gardner during the sixth inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner has no idea where he's going to play the 2021 season, even with spring training set to begin this month.

    According to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, the Yankees have not had any conversations regarding Gardner's contract since Halloween, when they bought him out for $2.5 million rather than using a $10 million club option on the 13-year Yankee.

    General manager Brian Cashman spoke highly of the College of Charleston product in an appearance on YES Network last week, but he didn't give any information about the 37-year-old's future, per Miller:

    "You know how we love Brett Gardner. He's been here for a long time. We've bet on him forever. He's always produced and honored those assessments that we've made, so it's been a great marriage. I'm not saying it's going to continue. I'm not going to say that it's over. But he's still on the board and we're always trying to figure out a way to make ourselves better."

    The Yankees certainly had other priorities heading into free agency, but they've accomplished major goals. LeMahieu re-signed with the group on a six-year, $90 million deal, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber joined the team on a one-year, $11 million contract.

    According to Miller, the team could be hoping to avoid the luxury-tax threshold of $210 million, and it'll need to refrain from spending $10 million to do so. That means that Gardner, who was signed to a $12.5 million deal in 2020, would need to be willing to help the team cut costs.

    While his batting statistics make that seemingly deserving, with a .223 batting average, five home runs and 15 RBI through 49 games, he broke out in the postseason (.368 in six games) and continued to command the outfield.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If it doesn't work out, the Yankees may not be his only option, as "other clubs are interested," according to Miller.

    Related

      What Might a Gleyber Torres Extension Look Like?

      What Might a Gleyber Torres Extension Look Like?
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      What Might a Gleyber Torres Extension Look Like?

      John Griffin
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Yankees Have a Talented Group of Shortstops Across the System

      Yankees Have a Talented Group of Shortstops Across the System
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees Have a Talented Group of Shortstops Across the System

      Dan Kelly
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Will Yankee Stadium Have Fans on Opening Day?

      New Gov. Cuomo decision will allow it

      Will Yankee Stadium Have Fans on Opening Day?
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Will Yankee Stadium Have Fans on Opening Day?

      nj
      via nj

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Kershaw: I Don't Know If I Want New Contract with LA

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report