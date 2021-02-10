Yankees Rumors: Brett Gardner Contract Negotiations Have Yet to Be Held with NYY

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Free-agent outfielder Brett Gardner has no idea where he's going to play the 2021 season, even with spring training set to begin this month.

According to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, the Yankees have not had any conversations regarding Gardner's contract since Halloween, when they bought him out for $2.5 million rather than using a $10 million club option on the 13-year Yankee.

General manager Brian Cashman spoke highly of the College of Charleston product in an appearance on YES Network last week, but he didn't give any information about the 37-year-old's future, per Miller:

"You know how we love Brett Gardner. He's been here for a long time. We've bet on him forever. He's always produced and honored those assessments that we've made, so it's been a great marriage. I'm not saying it's going to continue. I'm not going to say that it's over. But he's still on the board and we're always trying to figure out a way to make ourselves better."

The Yankees certainly had other priorities heading into free agency, but they've accomplished major goals. LeMahieu re-signed with the group on a six-year, $90 million deal, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber joined the team on a one-year, $11 million contract.

According to Miller, the team could be hoping to avoid the luxury-tax threshold of $210 million, and it'll need to refrain from spending $10 million to do so. That means that Gardner, who was signed to a $12.5 million deal in 2020, would need to be willing to help the team cut costs.

While his batting statistics make that seemingly deserving, with a .223 batting average, five home runs and 15 RBI through 49 games, he broke out in the postseason (.368 in six games) and continued to command the outfield.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If it doesn't work out, the Yankees may not be his only option, as "other clubs are interested," according to Miller.