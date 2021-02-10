Rockets' P.J. Tucker Says He Spends a 'Crazy Number' Each Year on Sneakers

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is making nearly $8 million in base salary this season, and it's a good thing given the amount of money he spends on footwear.

He told Mike DeStefano of Complex that he spends "a crazy number" on sneakers every year.

DeStefano reminded him that he told the magazine in the past that he was spending $200,000 annually on sneakers, but he laughed at the comment and said he "just threw a number out there."

Whatever he's spending, Tucker's collection has caught the attention of at least one of his teammates. Back in January, DeMarcus Cousins posted an Instagram video of Tucker's shoes, letting his teammate know that "this s--t getting out of hand."