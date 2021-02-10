    Rockets' P.J. Tucker Says He Spends a 'Crazy Number' Each Year on Sneakers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 10, 2021

    Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is making nearly $8 million in base salary this season, and it's a good thing given the amount of money he spends on footwear. 

    He told Mike DeStefano of Complex that he spends "a crazy number" on sneakers every year. 

    DeStefano reminded him that he told the magazine in the past that he was spending $200,000 annually on sneakers, but he laughed at the comment and said he "just threw a number out there." 

    Whatever he's spending, Tucker's collection has caught the attention of at least one of his teammates. Back in January, DeMarcus Cousins posted an Instagram video of Tucker's shoes, letting his teammate know that "this s--t getting out of hand." 

    Related

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      🦖 Should Raptors trade Kyle Lowry? 👀 NBA teams eyeing Drummond 📲 Buying/selling latest trade buzz

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Latest NBA Trade Rumors 👂

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Expected to Play vs. LAC

      Wolves star expected to return tonight after missing 13 games due to COVID-19 protocols

      Update: KAT tweets this report is 'news to me,' says he as to go through shootaround

      KAT Expected to Play vs. LAC
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Expected to Play vs. LAC

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA reiterates anthem policy as Mavs' Mark Cuban bucks tradition

      NBA reiterates anthem policy as Mavs' Mark Cuban bucks tradition
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      NBA reiterates anthem policy as Mavs' Mark Cuban bucks tradition

      SCHUYLER DIXON
      via Chron

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem

      League issues statement saying 'all teams will play the national anthem' after Mavs decided not to play the anthem

      Update: Mark Cuban says Mavs will play the national anthem before tonight's game

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA: Teams Will Play Anthem

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report