Bills' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Bills' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free AgencyFebruary 10, 2021
The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver depth chart could have a much different feel to it for the 2021 season.
Stefon Diggs will still top the list, but he could have new supporting pieces around him if the Bills look to make cuts at the position to open up salary-cap space.
Both Cole Beasley and John Brown are candidates to be released at the start of the offseason. The emergence of Gabriel Davis and the cap savings on both deals may make those contracts expendable.
Wide receiver will not be the only position the Bills look to trim contracts at, but it could come under focus more given the roles Beasley and Brown played in the offense.
John Brown
Brown's inability to stay healthy and the large sum the Bills could save by releasing him makes him the top candidate to be cut by the AFC East champion.
The 31-year-old started eight games in his second season in Buffalo. He missed one game in 2019 and was absent for six contests during the 2017 season with the Arizona Cardinals.
When he was on the field, Brown did not make too much of a difference. He had three games with no catches and only brought in two passes in the AFC Championship Game.
If the Bills cut Brown, they would save $7.9 million on the salary cap. Even if he stayed for 2021, Brown would likely not stay around after he became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
Brown's potential release could be made easier by Davis' rookie-year production. Davis had 599 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Both totals ranked in the top three on the team.
Cole Beasley
Beasley was 33 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL in 2020.
However, the Bills could let him go in favor of Davis and one or two younger wide receivers they select at points of the 2021 NFL draft.
A potential Beasley release would save the Bills $4.3 million, which could help them bring in new faces at other parts of the roster, or open up cash to re-sign linebacker Matt Milano and other free agents.
Beasley's season-long injury issues may also concern the Bills front office about production over the final two years of his contract.
The 32-year-old wideout said he played with a broken fibula for the final three weeks of the season, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.
Beasley's age, long road back from injury and the potential to add a younger slot receiver to partner Diggs and Davis could make him a perfect candidate to be cut.
Vernon Butler
Vernon Butler should be the top defensive candidate to be cut from the Bills roster.
The 26-year-old defensive tackle is under contract for one more season, but the Bills would open up $6.8 million in cap space if they released him in 2021.
Butler's numbers this season did not match the ones he put up in his final campaign with the Carolina Panthers.
The defensive tackle only had nine solo tackles and two quarterback hits, which was a sharp decrease from the 22 solo tackles and eight quarterback hits he earned in 2019.
If Buffalo parts ways with Butler, it could use some of those funds to reinvest in either keeping Milano or finding his replacement at linebacker in free agency.
With Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver under contract for 2021, the Bills would not be losing too much if they let go of Butler. In fact, they have the fifth-most cash invested in interior defensive linemen for the 2021 season.
