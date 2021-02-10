Bills' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills' wide receiver depth chart could have a much different feel to it for the 2021 season.

Stefon Diggs will still top the list, but he could have new supporting pieces around him if the Bills look to make cuts at the position to open up salary-cap space.

Both Cole Beasley and John Brown are candidates to be released at the start of the offseason. The emergence of Gabriel Davis and the cap savings on both deals may make those contracts expendable.

Wide receiver will not be the only position the Bills look to trim contracts at, but it could come under focus more given the roles Beasley and Brown played in the offense.