Lakers Trade Targets to Avoid at 2021 NBA Deadline

It isn't hard to get excited about the idea of Zach LaVine rocking Purple and Gold. Truth be told, the idea has probably tantalized folks in L.A. since the bouncy scoring guard skyrocketed for a 46-inch vertical during a predraft workout in 2014.

But after (understandably) unloading their asset collection to nab Davis, the Lakers need to be extra careful about further depletion for anyone other than a top-shelf star. LaVine might be playing the best basketball of his career, but he could still fall short of that status.

The 25-year-old is an electric scorer, but he'd be a clear No. 3 option behind James and Davis. That's why the third wheel in many Big Threes is often left subsisting on the subtleties, the way Chris Bosh once did alongside James and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat.

While Bosh's scoring average cratered, he added value as a floor-spacing big and versatile defender. If LaVine loses a big chunk of his point production, where would he make up the difference?

At best, he's a passable defender; at worst, he's an inattentive one who can lose his focus (and his matchup) off the ball. His assists are up but so are his turnovers, making it fair to question his reliability as the primary playmaker when James needs a breather.

It's also worth noting LaVine's next playoff game will be his first. While it's unfair to put all of the Chicago Bulls' troubles on his shoulders, one can't help but wonder why his performances haven't generated more wins.

To get LaVine, the Lakers would surely have to deplete their depth and unload some draft picks far off in the future—picks that wouldn't convey until after James and perhaps Davis would presumably be out of L.A. Even then, it's unclear if that would be enough to get LaVine (assuming the Bulls are even willing to move him).

It would be a splashy move, sure, but it could fall short in the substance department.