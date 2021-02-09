    Derrick Rose 'Wants to Be a Mentor' to Knicks' Young Players After Trade

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 10, 2021
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose (25) against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Derrick Rose has some goals for his second go-round on the New York Knicks.

    The veteran, whom the Detroit Pistons sent to New York in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets' 2021 second-round pick, said he "wants to be a mentor to the young guys" and "show that I can hoop a little bit" with the Knicks (h/t Ian Begley of SNY). 

    Rose previously played for the Knicks during the 2016-17 campaign. This will be his third stint under Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. 

    Thibodeau coached Rose on the Chicago Bulls starting in 2010-11, when he became the youngest MVP in league history, then reunited with him on the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2017-18 campaign. 

    Rose averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists through 15 games for Detroit before the trade. He is in the final year of his contract and will enter free agency this offseason.

    Rose made his return to the Knicks on Tuesday in a 98-96 loss to the Miami Heat. The 2008 No. 1 overall pick ended the night with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 20 minutes.

    If Rose wants to work with the next generation of NBA stars, he's in the right place to do it. At the start of the year, 11 of the Knicks' players were 25 or younger, according to Gilbert McGregor of NBA.com. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Rose Wants to Be a Mentor

      Knicks new guard says he hopes to be a 'mentor to the young guys' and 'show that I can hoop a little bit'

      Rose Wants to Be a Mentor
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Rose Wants to Be a Mentor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      D-Rose Impressive In Debut, But Knicks Fall Short vs. Heat

      D-Rose Impressive In Debut, But Knicks Fall Short vs. Heat
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      D-Rose Impressive In Debut, But Knicks Fall Short vs. Heat

      MSGNetworks.com
      via MSGNetworks.com

      Thibodeau Weighs In On The Play Of Rose & Quickley

      Thibodeau Weighs In On The Play Of Rose & Quickley
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Thibodeau Weighs In On The Play Of Rose & Quickley

      MSGNetworks.com
      via MSGNetworks.com

      Heat 98, Knicks 96: Scenes from let’s just stop playing the Heat for a while

      Heat 98, Knicks 96: Scenes from let’s just stop playing the Heat for a while
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Heat 98, Knicks 96: Scenes from let’s just stop playing the Heat for a while

      Joe Flynn
      via Posting and Toasting