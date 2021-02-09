Nets' Kyrie Irving Says Playing Through Finger Injury 'Sucks' After Pistons Loss

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters it "sucks" playing with a sprained right index finger after Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons, but that he's trying to push past any discomfort with the Nets already down Kevin Durant due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"I don't accept that," Irving added of the team's energy against teams with losing records this season. "And I don't think the team accepts that."

