    Nets' Kyrie Irving Says Playing Through Finger Injury 'Sucks' After Pistons Loss

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) attempt a layup as Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving told reporters it "sucks" playing with a sprained right index finger after Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons, but that he's trying to push past any discomfort with the Nets already down Kevin Durant due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

    "I don't accept that," Irving added of the team's energy against teams with losing records this season. "And I don't think the team accepts that." 

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

