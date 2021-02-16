    T-Wolves' D'Angelo Russell out 4-6 Weeks After Surgery on Knee Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 16, 2021
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will have surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, a procedure that will keep him off the court for four to six weeks, the team announced Tuesday (h/t Marc Stein of the New York Times). 

    The 24-year-old hasn't played for most of February, with a quad issue forcing him out before left leg soreness sidelined him in a Feb. 8 game against the Dallas Mavericks

    Through 20 games this season, Russell is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds, proving he can be a force when healthy.

    But the Ohio State product hasn't quite found the opportunity to show that consistently since he appeared in just 45 games in the 2019-20 campaign and was limited to 48 in 2017-18.

    In 2018-19, he was named an All-Star when he appeared in 81 games for the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds. 

    Without Russell, the Timberwolves will look for Ricky Rubio and Jordan McLaughlin to step up at point guard, while more pressure will be on Malik Beasley to dominate out of the backcourt. 

