Steelers' Top Contracts to Consider Cutting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are to get into financial shape ahead of free agency, it's going to involve making some tough cuts.

The Steelers got some good news when Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the new salary cap is expected to be between $180-$181 million when it was initially thought to be closer to $175 million.

The unexpected increase provides some cushion, but it still puts the Steelers at a projected $30.6 million over the cap, per Over The Cap.

Some of that will be remedied by making a decision on Ben Roethlisberger. The face of the franchise is set to make $41.3 million in his age-39 season. If he's willing to take a lower number, it would go a long way to getting the Steelers back on track.

That won't be the only major move, though. That just gets them back to treading water. In order to sign their rookie class and maybe hang on to some of their own impending free agents, they will need to cut a few contracts loose that will free up meaningful money.

Here's a look at some of the top contracts that should be considered.

All salary cap info via Over The Cap unless otherwise noted.