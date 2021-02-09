Justin Turner Rumors: Mets Interested in Free Agent; Reunion Viewed as Unlikely

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The New York Mets are hitting a roadblock in their pursuit of Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the sides are "not matching up on years/dollars" on a potential deal, while SNY's Andy Martino tweeted the situation is "not likely to happen."

Turner spent parts of four years with the Mets from 2010 to 2013 before he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he has played since.

The Mets have been busy this winter, adding shortstop Francisco Lindor to anchor an infield that will likely include Jeff McNeil at second base and Pete Alonso at first base, but the hot corner isn't nailed down.

Barring a move, J.D. Davis will probably take the job, though he has been involved in trade speculation that hasn't materialized, as the team isn't certain what he would command in return, according to Rosenthal.

Rosenthal also noted the Milwaukee Brewers are "intrigued" with Turner, while a return to the Dodgers remains the "best bet" for the 36-year-old's future.

The Atlanta Braves also inquired about the third baseman, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, who noted at the end of January that "most still see the Dodgers as [the] heavy favorite."

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times previously reported that Turner is seeking a four-year contract.

A 12-year MLB veteran, Turner has been successful since settling in with the Dodgers. Through seven seasons, he's amassed a .302 batting average with 116 home runs and 406 RBI. He was also a major piece of the team's World Series run in 2020, posting a .320 batting average and two home runs in the six-game Fall Classic.

Turner certainly has no lack of suitors, but a return to L.A. seems the likeliest scenario.