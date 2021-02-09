    Russell Wilson Wants to Be Involved in Seahawks' Decisions: 'It's Your Legacy'

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in action against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Russell Wilson wants to use his position as the most important player on the Seattle Seahawks roster to have a bigger say in the team's personnel decisions.  

    Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Wilson explained why he thinks it's important for him to play a role in which players the Seahawks pursue.

    "I want to be involved," he said. "At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy. ... It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

    Even though it's not common practice for NFL players to have an input in their team's roster, it has happened with quarterbacks of a certain stature. 

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that after Tom Brady signed with the team, he pushed them to acquire Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes told head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach to select Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the No. 32 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. 

    Wilson has proven himself to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and someone capable of lifting his team, as Mahomes and Brady have done throughout their respective careers. 

    Last month, Wilson told reporters he expected to have input in who the Seahawks hired as their next offensive coordinator after Brian Schottenheimer was fired.

    "Me and Pete have been talking about, [general manager] John [Schneider] too as well, but just making sure that we get all the options possible and find the best person that can help us win Super Bowls. Not just win games, we've won a lot of games, but the reality is ... we want to win more Super Bowls. That's the fun part."

    Seattle wound up hiring Shane Waldron, who spent the past three seasons as the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator, to run the offense. 

    Carroll and Schneider haven't been shy about making aggressive moves they think will help the team. They traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets for Jamal Adams and a fourth-round draft pick last July. 

    Wilson finished 2020 with a career-high 68.8 completion percentage and 40 touchdowns. He also finished ninth in the NFL with 4,212 passing yards to help Seattle win the NFC West for the first time since 2016. 

    The Seahawks were eliminated from the playoffs in the NFC Wild Card Round with a 30-20 loss to the Rams. 

