Red Sox Rumors: Hirokazu Sawamura, Boston 'Have Made Progress' on Contract

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly "made progress" on a free-agent deal with Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Per that report, the contract is "likely to be a major-league deal" if it gets finalized.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

