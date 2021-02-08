    Red Sox Rumors: Hirokazu Sawamura, Boston 'Have Made Progress' on Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    Yomiuri Giants pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura delivers a pitch against the Rakuten Eagles in the sixth inning of Game 4 of baseball's Japan Series at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
    Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly "made progress" on a free-agent deal with Japanese reliever Hirokazu Sawamura, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. 

    Per that report, the contract is "likely to be a major-league deal" if it gets finalized. 

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

