Are Superteam Buccaneers One-and-Done or Tom Brady's Next Dynasty?

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

"Yeah, we're coming back."

For Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, those were the four most important words that came out of 43-year-old Tom Brady's mouth as he celebrated his seventh Super Bowl victory and accepted his fifth Super Bowl MVP award Sunday night in Florida.

There was little doubt, but Brady, who looked as though he hardly broke a sweat in a 31-9 blowout victory over the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs, made that declaration with such confidence and swagger that it was hard not to start thinking about the 2021 Buccaneers. Maybe even the 2022 Buccaneers and—dare we say it?—the 2023 Buccaneers?

When Brady signed with the Bucs in March, it was fair to wonder if this would be one of those awkward late-career cameos a la Emmitt Smith with the Arizona Cardinals or Jerry Rice with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, there's little reason to believe "Tompa Bay" won't be in the Super Bowl picture with the oldest regular starting quarterback in NFL history next year.

Let's break down Tampa's future with No. 12 under center.