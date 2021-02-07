Bradley Beal Discusses Wizards' Struggles: 'I Can't Do It for Guys'

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal had some hard truths for his teammates after a 119-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday—their 15th defeat on the season.

After dropping 31 points in a game in which only three other Wizards scored in double figures, Beal said the effort from the roster just hasn't been there.

"I can't do it for guys; I can only do it for myself," Beal told reporters. "All we can do is encourage the next man to be ready to go and accept the challenge. I can't do that for someone else."

The Wizards are just 5-15 despite Beal averaging 33.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. They've won consecutive games just once this season, with Beal serving as the team's leading scorer in all but four contests.

All of this comes a month after Beal has already criticized the team's ability to defend. Washington averages 121.2 points allowed per game—last in the league.

There's not too much more Beal could do and he's making his sure his teammates know it.

It appears head coach Scott Brooks agrees with him, even if the signs haven't been too obvious.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"You see the little subtle signs he does," Beal said of Brooks. "He's benching guys; he's taking guys out early. You'd think that would kind of click and roll over for us, but it doesn't."

Brooks used nine players off the bench Sunday as he tried to find some combination to spark his team. Nothing came close to getting the job done. Beal is putting that all on the players, asking them to take a bit more pride on the floor.

That he feels the need to do so in the first place is concerning in itself.