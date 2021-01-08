Bradley Beal Says Wizards 'Can't Guard a Parked Car' After Loss to Celtics

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has scored 101 points over his last two games, but they hardly mattered given how his team has defended.

After the team's second consecutive loss Friday, Beal said what's been obvious for weeks.

"At this point, we can't guard a parked car," Beal told reporters after the Wizards fell to the Boston Celtics, 116-107.

The 2-7 Wizards rank 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, ahead of only the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Opponents are shooting 49.5 percent from the field against Washington, including 40.0 percent from behind the arc.

No team is allowing more points per game, either, with the Wizards giving up 122.1. Washington has yet to hold an opponent under 109 points.

Its next opportunity to do so won't be easy. The Wizards host the talented Miami Heat, who are averaging 105.7 points per game, on Saturday.