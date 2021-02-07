    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 'A Couple of Teams' Called Seahawks About QB

    Tyler Conway
February 7, 2021

    As the NFL quarterback carousel continues to play out, apparently some teams thought they'd go all-in on shooting their shot.

    Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported teams called about the availability of Russell Wilson but were told in no uncertain terms that he would not be moved.

    This seems to be a case of teams simply doing their due diligence just in case the Seahawks had begun souring on their franchise quarterback.

    The odds of the calls lasting much longer than a "hello, no thanks" are pretty low. Wilson is the unquestioned face of the Seahawks franchise and is coming off a 2020 season that saw him throw for 4,212 yards and a career-high 40 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

    While his numbers dipped in a disappointing second half, that was rarely the fault of Wilson and more of a byproduct of a system that looked stale by the end of the season. The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.

    The Detroit Lions and Los Angles Rams already agreed to a trade that saw them swap Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff (along with draft picks), and the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz soon. With Deshaun Watson looking to force his way out of Houston (to no avail thus far), this offseason will be the second straight where shuffling at the quarterback position will make the league look like it did a Madden fantasy draft.

    Just don't expect Wilson to be among those with a new team. 

