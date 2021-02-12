Updated Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

A lot can change in the NBA landscape in just a few weeks.

With the ripples of the James Harden trade finally beginning to settle, now a Derrick Rose deal to the New York Knicks is the latest dose of player movement.

We also can start to trust team stats, where new weaknesses are discovered or old ones can be confirmed.

With the trade deadline drawing ever closer, NBA teams' needs are continually evolving as we begin to separate hot starts from true contenders. Because of this, it's time to update every team's trade target list.