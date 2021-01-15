Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline Target List

Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline Target ListJanuary 15, 2021
The blockbuster James Harden trade between the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers has officially kicked off NBA trade season, with the deadline just over two months away.
With Harden, Victor Oladipo, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and others already on the move, some teams will likely have to add to their trade deadline wish list while others may need to start over from scratch.
Whether it's looking for the next star player available or simply trying to snag a young player to develop in a rebuild, here is every team's list of top three targets.
Atlanta Hawks
- Ben Simmons
- Bradley Beal
- Pascal Siakam
The Hawks are one of the few teams that should be capable of making a big splash at the trade deadline.
A mixture of recently signed win-now vets and a growing young core, Atlanta should be a playoff team without making any roster-altering trades. If the Hawks want to become one of the East's best this season, they'll likely need to cash in some of their young players for a proven star.
John Collins, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter are all terrific trade bait if the Hawks want to swing for the fences for Simmons or Beal. Either would join Trae Young to form one of the NBA's best backcourts.
Siakam could come at a discount, an All-Star starter last year whose numbers are dipping for a slumping Toronto Raptors team.
With the Hawks and Collins unable to come to an agreement on an extension before the season, bringing in Siakam could be the long-term answer, given the 26-year-old is under contract until 2024.
Boston Celtics
- Nikola Vucevic
- Aaron Gordon
- Kyle Anderson
The Celtics don't have a ton of needs, but continuing to build up the frontcourt would certainly help.
Vucevic would be a dream target here, a do-it-all center in the prime of his career whom the Celtics could run a chunk of their offense through. Boston is just 29th in the NBA in assist percentage (54.5 percent), while Vucevic is averaging 3.5 assists and shooting a career-high 42.4 percent from three.
Gordon would be a terrific starting power forward for Boston, able to defend multiple positions while allowing Jayson Tatum to play more on the wing. He's also a willing passer that would help bump up the Celtics' awful assist rate.
If the C's are looking for power forward help at a discount, Anderson has shown his value as a starter for the Grizzlies this season. Putting up 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, the 27-year-old would be a strong contributor for Boston either in the starting lineup or as a key reserve.
Brooklyn Nets
- Nerlens Noel
- Aron Baynes
- JaVale McGee
The good news? The Nets already traded for James Harden, the NBA's leading scorer for the past three years.
The bad news? Brooklyn is suddenly short on ways to improve the roster, with center a need after trading away Jarrett Allen.
The Nets should be looking for big men on modest contracts who can screen, rebound, defend and do the dirty work to complement Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After trading three first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps to the Houston Rockets, the Nets can't afford to chase any All-Star-caliber centers, either.
Noel is averaging 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per 36 minutes with the New York Knicks this season and would be an upgrade over DeAndre Jordan. He's athletic enough to switch out on the perimeter and has been a solid rim protector throughout his career.
Baynes would give the Nets some spacing from the center position, and McGee will almost certainly be on his way out of Cleveland after the Cavs traded for Allen.
Charlotte Hornets
- Myles Turner
- Andre Drummond
- Jonas Valanciunas
The Hornets have realistic playoff possibilities thanks to the strong play of Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier and the emergence of LaMelo Ball, who's starting to run away with Rookie of the Year honors.
With Cody Zeller out, starting Bismack Biyombo at center is the team's biggest weakness. Both will be free agents this offseason, meaning Charlotte should be exploring other options.
Turner would be ideal, a 24-year-old under contract through 2022-23 who's leading the NBA with 4.2 blocks per game.
If the Indiana Pacers hold on to Turner, Drummond should be very available after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Jarrett Allen. The 27-year-old is leading the league in rebounding once again (15.1 boards a game) while putting up a career-best 18.0 points, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks. While he'll also be an unrestricted free agent this summer, getting him under contract now gives the Hornets a few months to decide if he's a good fit with the group.
Valanciunas offers more floor spacing than Drummond and is under contract for next season, even if he's not as skilled overall. Any of the three would be upgrades over Biyombo.
Chicago Bulls
- Patrick Beverley
- Frank Ntilikina
- Gary Harris
The Bulls have one of the most explosive young backcourts with Zach LaVine and Coby White as well as plenty of other developing talent sprinkled throughout the roster.
With youth comes defensive struggles, however, and these Bulls are no exception.
Chicago is 29th overall in defense this season (115.9 rating) and could use a defensive-minded guard to fill a role previously held by Kris Dunn.
Beverley isn't the elite defender he once was but can still lock down most of the league's guards. He's also nailing 43.6 percent of his threes for the Los Angeles Clippers this season.
Ntilikina, 22, is sidelined with a knee injury but was off to the best shooting start of his career. The eighth overall pick in 2017 could still thrive in a defensive role, especially if traded away from the New York Knicks.
Harris has fallen off a cliff offensively with the Denver Nuggets and should come fairly cheap in a trade. He's still a terrific defensive guard who could pair nicely next to either LaVine or White.
Cleveland Cavaliers
- John Collins
- Marvin Bagley III
- Salary relief for Kevin Love
Although they've stuck in the Eastern Conference playoff picture for the majority of the young season, the Cavs should pump the breaks on becoming buyers at the trade deadline.
The goal of building up a young talent base should still be the first priority, with one position in particular needing attention. The backcourt and wing spots are already solidified with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Isaac Okoro. Trading for 22-year-old Jarrett Allen (who was originally No. 1 on this list) should be the answer at center.
Cleveland still has a need for a power forward of the future, assuming Love remains on the trade block. Larry Nance Jr., 28, has filled in admirably, but acquiring and then grooming Love's replacement should be the team's next move.
Collins, 23, has become an offensive force for the Hawks but was unable to agree on a contract extension before the season started. He and Allen will both be restricted free agents this offseason, so getting off Love's contract would be a must.
Cleveland turned down a salary dump offer of Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore from the Portland Trail Blazers at the deadline last year, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, but a similar offer would be tough to reject now with Love injured to begin the season.
If the Cavs can snag a young power forward like Collins or Bagley while moving Love for expiring contracts, they'd be set up to win for the next decade.
Dallas Mavericks
- Buddy Hield
- LaMarcus Aldridge
- Patty Mills
The strategy of putting high-level role players and shooters around Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis has worked well for the Mavericks thus far. With all due respect to Tim Hardaway Jr., Hield would be the best offensive backcourt mate Doncic has ever played with.
Although his stats have dipped for the Sacramento Kings this season (15.7 points on 37.0 percent from three), Hield would thrive playing next to Doncic with the spacing he creates.
Still a career 40.8 percent shooter from three, Hield is capable of putting up 20 a night while playmaking as needed. He's on a reasonable four-year deal that actually declines in salary each season.
Aldridge, 35, is starting to show his age this season but would still be a welcome addition as a third or fourth option in Dallas. The Mavericks could use his playoff experience and locker room presence, as Aldridge has started 72 postseason games over nine trips.
Mills would be a terrific sixth man who could help give Doncic some extra rest and allow him to play more off the ball at times.
Denver Nuggets
- Kyle Lowry
- Aaron Gordon
- Robin Lopez
While the Nuggets were the darlings of the Orlando bubble, they've struggled to a 5-5 start this season thanks to a 25th-ranked defense (113.3 rating).
Lowry, 34, would give Denver a veteran leader with championship experience to put alongside Jamal Murray in the backcourt. He's still a solid defender who could help tighten everything up come playoff time.
Gordon would give the Nuggets the two-way combo forward the team has missed following Jerami Grant's signing with the Detroit Pistons. He'd be an upgrade over Paul Millsap as the team's starting power forward and should fit nicely between Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.
Lopez is a defensive-minded center the Nuggets could use behind Jokic. With the Washington Wizards' season slowly slipping away, the 32-year-old veteran could become available and is on a friendly $7.3 million expiring deal.
Detroit Pistons
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Miles Bridges
- Salary relief for Blake Griffin
Some team needs to pluck Trent from the Portland Trail Blazers bench and put him in their starting lineup. The 21-year-old shooting guard is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting from three in his third season.
The Pistons could form their backcourt of the future with Killian Hayes and Trent, giving them a spark in what's become a dismal 2-9 start to the season.
Bridges was a college star down the road at Michigan State and has been forced into a bench role now with Gordon Hayward in Charlotte. He'd have the chance to earn a starting job in Detroit and at 22 has shown an improved outside shot now in his third season.
Of course, dumping Griffin's contract should be a priority. The 31-year-old is averaging a career-low 13.6 points per game on 38.3 percent shooting. He has a $39 million player option for next season, a contract that's quickly become one of the worst in the league.
Golden State Warriors
- JJ Redick
- Wayne Ellington
- George Hill
The Warriors have to be careful about adding salary, as the team already faces a tax bill of up to $134 million. As currently constructed, they need more help, especially with a 22nd-ranked net rating of minus-3.4.
Replacing Klay Thompson with Kelly Oubre Jr. has hurt the team's outside shooting as Golden State has plummeted to 21st overall in three-point accuracy (35.1 percent). The Warriors are suddenly short on shooting and should be looking to add another perimeter weapon at the deadline.
Redick has watched his role shrink with the New Orleans Pelicans this year but was a 45.3 percent shooter from three last season. He'd be a playoff-tested veteran the young-ish Warriors could use.
Ellington, 33, is nailing 37.0 percent of his threes for the struggling Detroit Pistons this season and should be available. Hill should also be on the market, a former Finals starter who can start alongside Stephen Curry or play a sixth-man role.
Houston Rockets
- Julius Randle
- Kyle Kuzma
- Kendrick Nunn
It's tough to pinpoint the Rockets' top needs given how different the team could look in the post-James Harden era. This should still be a competitive bunch with Victor Oladipo joining John Wall, Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and company,
Finding a power forward for the future should be a priority, and the Rockets could use another guard in case Wall or Oladipo have setbacks in their return to the court.
Randle has been on fire for the New York Knicks this season (22.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists) and is still just 26 years old. The Knicks will eventually want to open up minutes for 2020 lottery pick Obi Toppin, a path made easier with a Randle trade.
Kuzma would be an interesting option. The 25-year-old has averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while hitting on 34.1 percent of his threes in 118 career starts, a role he's unlikely to receive on a full-time basis for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nunn is a buy-low option from the Miami Heat. After a promising rookie season, he's getting just 12.2 minutes off Miami's bench this year but could be a solid combo guard as a sixth man for the Rockets.
Indiana Pacers
- Anfernee Simons
- Miles Bridges
- Terrence Ross
Moving on from Victor Oladipo to Caris LeVert was probably necessary for the small-market Pacers, as they made sure they didn't lose one of their best players in free agency for nothing.
Indiana has been one of the best organizations for player development over the past decade and should be looking for more promising young players to turn into stars.
Simons is in his third year with the Portland Trail Blazers but is still only 21. He's a 6'3" scoring guard who's only averaging 10.4 minutes off the bench for the Blazers, buried behind their star guard duo. Stretch his stats over 36 minutes and he's averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and shooting 38.5 percent from three. He's never going to be a great distributor, but he won't need to be playing alongside Malcolm Brogdon and LeVert.
Bridges has been bumped to a bench role with the Charlotte Hornets but would be a great fill-in starter with the Pacers while T.J. Warren recovers from foot surgery. Despite a drop in usage he's posting career-high marks in true shooting, rebound, assist and block percentage.
Ross isn't the prospect that Simons and Bridges are at age 29, but he would be an immediate starter at small forward who could help fill the scoring void left by Warren.
Los Angeles Clippers
- Derrick Rose
- Eric Bledsoe
- Devonte' Graham
While the Clippers are seventh overall in assist percentage this season (62.3 percent), they should still be looking for point guard help to ease the playmaking burden on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
Getting a reliable third scorer would be nice as well. Outside of the big two, the Clippers next-leading bucket-getters have been Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum.
Rose has become an improved playmaker over the past few years and is still shifty enough to get into the lane and finish around defenders. He'd be an upgrade over a struggling Lou Williams as the Clippers' new sixth man.
Bledsoe would be a better defensive option and has enough scoring and ball-moving ability to become a reliable third or fourth option for L.A.
Graham has struggled mightily with his shot for the Charlotte Hornets this season (11.7 points on 29.7 percent shooting) but wouldn't be needed as much for offense. He's still a skilled passer who could focus on setting others up while only taking open shots.
Los Angeles Lakers
- George Hill
- Kyle Anderson
- Wayne Ellington
The Lakers won't make any blockbuster trades before the deadline both because they don't have the pieces to do so and also don't need to in order to win another title.
While the Lakers may do nothing and simply monitor the buyout market, there's still a few vets out there that could help.
Hill started the 2018 NBA Finals next to LeBron James and is a reliable ball-handler and outside shooter. Sam Presti and Rob Pelinka already pulled off a Danny Green-Dennis Schroder swap before the season and should be able to figure out a deal for Hill if the Lakers want him now.
Anderson would give the Lakers a playmaking forward off the bench who can defend multiple positions, and Ellington is knocking down 37.0 percent of his threes for the Detroit Pistons this season.
The Lakers don't have any critical needs and should simply be looking to add depth.
Memphis Grizzlies
- Miles Bridges
- Kevin Huerter
- Frank Ntilikina
Early injuries to Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow have put the Grizzlies' playoff hopes in doubt, but that doesn't mean Memphis can't add some additional young talent for the future.
Bridges would give the Grizzlies some insurance on the wing in case Winslow's injuries continue to pile up. His athletic 6'6" frame is perfectly suited to finish off plenty of Morant lobs.
Huerter, 22, would be a 6'7" sniper on the wing next to Morant, one who's proven to be a solid playmaker as well. After starting for the Hawks for the past two seasons, he's been demoted to a bench role following the rash of free-agent signings in Atlanta.
Ntilikina is a defensive ace who could be an interesting fit next to Morant. He could take on the opponent's best scoring threat every night while helping Morant conserve his energy for the offensive end.
Miami Heat
- Bradley Beal
- DeMar DeRozan
- Buddy Hield
The Heat don't need to make a big splash to be one of the top teams in the East, but the additions of Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks and James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets may have turned up the pressure a little bit.
Miami should at least kick the tires on Beal, the NBA's leading scorer this season at 34.9 points per game. The 27-year-old can't become a free agent until after the 2021-22 season and has become the biggest name on the trade market with Harden now in Brooklyn.
DeRozan would be a more affordable option, as the 31-year-old is putting up another monster year while staying somewhat under the radar. He's averaging 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and a career-high 7.0 assists while knocking down an impressive 39.1 percent of his threes.
Hield is a good Plan C, and a move from the Sacramento Kings to the Heat could jump-start his career. He's one of the NBA's best shooters when healthy and in the right role, and he wouldn't cost nearly as much as Beal or DeRozan.
Milwaukee Bucks
- Alec Burks
- Lou Williams
- JaVale McGee
The Bucks are limited on trade assets after acquiring Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, but they should still be looking for pieces to add to their bench.
Burks has only played three games this season after suffering a sprained ankle but looked explosive in them for the New York Knicks. He's averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 27.7 minutes and has connected on 10 of his 15 three-pointers (66.7 percent).
Williams has struggled with the Los Angeles Clippers this season but is still a talented scorer who would help Milwaukee's half-court offense when things inevitably get stale at times in the playoffs.
McGee would give the Bucks a defensive presence off the bench, as he's been uber-productive for the Cleveland Cavaliers in limited minutes (17.7 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks per 36 minutes). With Robin Lopez gone, McGee could fill his role as a defender to back up Brook Lopez.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Pascal Siakam
- Aaron Gordon
- Thaddeus Young
The Timberwolves shouldn't necessarily become sellers at the deadline despite their 3-8 record to begin the season, especially since the Golden State Warriors own their top-three protected 2021 first-round pick.
Minnesota needs an upgrade at power forward next to Karl-Anthony Towns, preferably someone who can defend and space the floor.
Siakam, 26, fits the Wolves' timeline and is a talented scorer, defender and passer. While not a great outside shooter, he'd benefit from the spacing provided by Towns' floor-stretching ability at center.
Gordon (14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists) would be a terrific fit as well as a multi-positional defender who could use the extra spacing for cuts and lobs at the rim.
Young is a former Wolves forward who would bring some stability to the position, although not quite the same excitement as Siakam or Gordon would.
New Orleans Pelicans
- P.J. Tucker
- Norman Powell
- Justin Holiday
The Pelicans have the necessary weapons to build an elite NBA offense, but stopping teams on the other end will continue to be a concern after a disastrous 2019-2020 showing.
Tucker should very much be available following James Harden's trade out of Houston, as the veteran forward is still one of the better defensive big men in the game despite his 6'5" size. He's also knocking down 52.0 percent of his three-pointers so far, an area where the Pelicans rank dead last in the NBA (32.5 percent).
Powell is connecting on a career-high 42.9 percent of his threes for a struggling Toronto Raptors team and is a solid wing defender at 6'3".
When all else fails in New Orleans, trade for a Holiday. The brother of Jrue is averaging 10.6 points and shooting 42.2 percent from three for the Indiana Pacers this season and would fill a number of needs as a 6'6" wing either starting next to Lonzo Ball or backing up Brandon Ingram.
New York Knicks
- Jarrett Culver
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Kevin Huerter
The Knicks have wisely passed on high-priced talent thus far (looking at you, Russell Westbrook), instead prioritizing the development of their own young players.
New York should stick to this plan while looking to bring in other pieces who would fit next to RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Obi Toppin.
Culver, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, has been overshadowed in Minnesota by the acquisitions of Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell. A 6'6" wing, Culver has the tools to become a talented scorer, rebounder and defender with time.
Brown, 21, has seen a decrease in minutes since the Washington Wizards drafted Deni Avdija ninth overall and should be looking for a bigger opportunity elsewhere. He's a promising wing prospect at 6'6" who may only need a larger role to break out.
Huerter would give the Knicks a 6'7" shooting guard who can knock down threes and set others up. He would take playmaking pressure off Barrett while also keeping the floor spread.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jaxson Hayes
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Marvin Bagley III
While the Thunder may pursue some more bad contracts (Blake Griffin?) in order to satisfy Sam Presti's infatuation with first-round picks, OKC should be exploring deals for young franchise pieces as well.
Hayes, 20, was the No. 8 overall pick in 2019. He's a big, athletic body who's already shown the ability to throw down some rim-rattling dunks. With the trade and extension for Steven Adams in New Orleans, however, Hayes is stuck in a reserve role. He'd be a great prospect to take a flier on for the Thunder, able to learn under Al Horford before being forced into major minutes.
Trent and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be a terrific backcourt pair, both 22 or younger with differing skill sets. Trent is hitting 57.1 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes this season and should thrive in a starting role.
Bagley is finally healthy but doesn't look anything like the prospect who became the No. 2 overall pick in 2018. The Thunder do a tremendous job developing their players, however, and Bagley could still end up being a high-level starter in OKC.
Orlando Magic
- DeMar DeRozan
- Zach LaVine
- Anfernee Simons
The Magic will likely have to swing for the fences if they want to remain a playoff team this season, especially after losing Markelle Fultz to a torn ACL.
Orlando continues to struggle scoring the ball, as evidenced by a 25th-ranked offense this season (105.5 rating).
DeRozan would be a jolt of energy in the Magic offense as a talented scorer who's averaging a career-high 7.0 assists per game as well. If the San Antonio Spurs don't plan on re-signing him this offseason, DeRozan could be available.
LaVine would be a tremendous boost as well. The 25-year-old shooting guard is putting up 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 37.1 percent from three.
Simons is a walking bucket who only needs a bigger role than the one he's currently receiving off the Portland Trail Blazers bench. A backcourt with him and rookie Cole Anthony would certainly take its lumps, but Simons could be the answer at shooting guard for the next decade, as he's still only 21.
Philadelphia 76ers
- Bradley Beal
- Buddy Hield
- Derrick Rose
Although the 76ers made a strong push for James Harden, they shouldn't be too discouraged with Beal still on the market.
While the Sixers could keep their core as is and still be one of the best teams in the East, making a run at Beal would be too tempting to pass up.
With Ben Simmons as trade bait, pairing Beal (34.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals) with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris would be a lethal combination.
Hield is a terrific floor-spacer who would allow the Sixers to keep Simmons and Embiid. The 28-year-old needs a change of scenery and would get a ton of open looks courtesy of Simmons.
Rose gives the Sixers another ball-handler who would enable Simmons to be used more as a cutter and pick-and-roll threat at times.
Phoenix Suns
- Joel Embiid
- Lauri Markkanen
- Alec Burks
At 7-4 the Suns are a good team. Adding a player like Embiid would make them great.
While it may just be a pipe dream at this point, a core of Devin Booker, Embiid, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges would be an unstoppable combination of scoring, playmaking and defense.
Any deal for Embiid would almost certainly have to include Deandre Ayton, a player the Suns shouldn't be in any hurry to give up.
Markkanen is enjoying a bounce-back year with 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and a 47.8 percent mark from three. While the Suns have depth at power forward (Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Dario Saric), Markkanen would be an upgrade over all three.
Burks helps with a playoff push this season, as the 29-year-old can play either wing position as a scoring threat off the bench.
Portland Trail Blazers
- Kyle Anderson
- George Hill
- Kevin Love
The Blazers need defensive help, as a 113.2 rating has them at 24th overall.
Anderson would serve as both defender and playmaker in the frontcourt. The 27-year-old has improved the Memphis Grizzlies by 9.5 points per 100 possessions this season and is on a team-friendly two-year, $19.4 million remaining contract.
Hill gives the Blazers a veteran point guard off the bench to help move the ball and space the floor. He's a win-now piece that should help limit the workload of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Love is the wild card here. While he does nothing for the Blazers defensively, he'd make Portland completely unstoppable on offense with his three-point shooting and outlet passing. The Blazers are just 23rd in rebounding, an area Love should continue to thrive in until the day he retires.
Sacramento Kings
- Aaron Gordon
- Myles Turner
- Mo Bamba
The Kings have played nearly .500 basketball this season despite posting the worst defense in the league (118.2 rating). Any and all defensive-minded players should be welcomed.
Gordon, 25, is still young enough to fit the Kings timeline and would be a huge upgrade over Marvin Bagley III in the starting lineup. He could finish off plenty of lobs from De'Aaron Fox while guarding multiple positions.
Turner is the NBA's leading shot-blocker this season and could immediately return the Kings defense to at least average levels. He' also fits the timeline at 24.
Bamba is more of a project but has elite defensive tools with his size and length. He's buried on the Orlando Magic depth chart but could thrive with a starting job in Sacramento if the Kings don't re-sign current starter Richaun Holmes next season.
San Antonio Spurs
- CJ McCollum
- Bradley Beal
- John Collins
The Spurs can choose to develop the impressive young talent base they've built up or cash some of it in to help Gregg Popovich make one or two more playoff runs.
McCollum is enjoying a career year thus far (28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals) and won't come cheap if the Blazers were to move him.
He seems like a Spurs-esque player with his incredible skill level and mid-range game, however, as well as his basketball IQ.
The Spurs might as well kick the tires on Beal. While it would likely require gutting the farm system, Beal would be the best shooting guard Popovich has ever coached. That's saying something.
Collins would help balance out the Spurs collection of young guards and wings, a big man who can spread the floor, rebound and is only getting better at age 23.
Toronto Raptors
- Terry Rozier
- Lou Williams
- PJ Tucker
At 3-8 overall, the Raptors need immediate help.
Rozier is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 19.4 points on 43.3 percent shooting from three for a Charlotte Hornets team with playoff potential. If the Hornets want to carve out a bigger role for rookie LaMelo Ball, however, Rozier could be moved for the right price. He'd be a terrific sixth man in Toronto.
Williams would play the same role, to a lesser degree. The 34-year-old is past his prime but could be a shot in the arm for a Raptors team that's ranked in the middle of the league in offense.
Tucker would make his return to Toronto just in time. The Raptors could desperately use his defense, toughness and floor-spacing abilities to help them jump back into the playoff picture.
Utah Jazz
- Devonte' Graham
- Derrick Rose
- Patty Mills
The Jazz are assisting on 55.4 percent of their baskets this season, a mark that ranks just 27th in the league. Finding another playmaker to join Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley would be helpful.
Graham has struggled with his own shot this season but remains an effective distributor for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 6.6 assists per game. He's got an incredibly easy contract to trade for ($1.7 million), and the Hornets already have their point guard of the future in LaMelo Ball.
Rose, who is still capable of putting pressure on defenses at age 32, would give the bench a major boost with his scoring and passing ability.
Mills is having a strong season for the San Antonio Spurs (15.2 points, 3.3 assists, 47.3 percent shooting from three). His upcoming free agency could make him available, however, with the Jazz serving as a strong landing spot.
Washington Wizards
- Andre Drummond
- Hassan Whiteside
- Jonas Valanciunas
If the Wizards want to avoid sinking to the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they'll need some immediate help.
With starting center Thomas Bryant lost for the season to a torn ACL, Washington should be on the hunt for another big man.
Drummond should be available after the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Jarrett Allen. The 27-year-old is leading the NBA in rebounding (15.1 per game), an area in which the Wizards rank just 21st.
Whiteside serves the same purpose as a big-bodied rebounder, although he's not as young or athletic as Drummond. He'd be far easier to match salaries with, however, making just $2.3 million this season compared to Drummond's $28.8 million.
Valanciunas could also be an option if the Memphis Grizzlies start slipping down the standings. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks this season.
Stats are current through Wednesday's games and via NBA.com or Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.