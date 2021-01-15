Every NBA Team's 2021 Trade Deadline Target List

1 of 30

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ben Simmons

Bradley Beal

Pascal Siakam

The Hawks are one of the few teams that should be capable of making a big splash at the trade deadline.

A mixture of recently signed win-now vets and a growing young core, Atlanta should be a playoff team without making any roster-altering trades. If the Hawks want to become one of the East's best this season, they'll likely need to cash in some of their young players for a proven star.

John Collins, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter are all terrific trade bait if the Hawks want to swing for the fences for Simmons or Beal. Either would join Trae Young to form one of the NBA's best backcourts.

Siakam could come at a discount, an All-Star starter last year whose numbers are dipping for a slumping Toronto Raptors team.

With the Hawks and Collins unable to come to an agreement on an extension before the season, bringing in Siakam could be the long-term answer, given the 26-year-old is under contract until 2024.