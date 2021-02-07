Panthers Rumors: CAR 'Still Looking' for QB After 1 Year with Teddy Bridgewater

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly considering options to replace Teddy Bridgewater as the team's starting quarterback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers offered the Detroit Lions Bridgewater, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and a fifth-round pick for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Instead, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two future first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff.

Schefter noted that after striking out on Stafford, the Panthers are "still looking" for a new quarterback.

