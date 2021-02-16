    Kyrie Irving Ruled Out for Nets vs. Suns with Minor Back Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns with lower back tightness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    The 28-year-old Irving has already missed nine games this season, including seven straight from Jan. 7-18 while he was away from the team for personal reasons. 

    When he has been on the court, he's been fantastic for the Nets. The six-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game and is on pace to shoot a career-best 53.4 percent from the field, as well as 44.2 percent from three-point range. 

    The Nets have had to piece together their starting lineup multiple times already this season. Kevin Durant has had two different absences related to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, and Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after suffering a partially torn ACL against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 27.

    Brooklyn's acquisition of James Harden on Jan. 14 does ease some of the burden on Irving and Durant, though the team is clearly at its best with all three superstars on the court at the same time. 

    Durability has been a problem for the Duke alum since joining the Nets in July 2019. He only played 20 games last season after having shoulder surgery in February. 

    Head coach Steve Nash will turn to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown for extended minutes until Irving can return.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kyrie (back) joins KD in missing game vs. Suns

      Kyrie (back) joins KD in missing game vs. Suns
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie (back) joins KD in missing game vs. Suns

      Malika Andrews
      via ESPN.com

      Re-Drafting 2019 NBA Class ⏪

      Where would Zion, Ja and more land if NBA teams got a re-do? See which prospect our writer has your squad taking 📲

      Re-Drafting 2019 NBA Class ⏪
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Re-Drafting 2019 NBA Class ⏪

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Out vs. Suns

      Nets star will miss tonight's TNT matchup with lower back tightness

      Kyrie Out vs. Suns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Out vs. Suns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Tatum Having Breathing Issues

      Celtics star tells reporters he's getting fatigued faster during games since returning from COVID-19

      Tatum Having Breathing Issues
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Tatum Having Breathing Issues

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report