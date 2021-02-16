Kyrie Irving Ruled Out for Nets vs. Suns with Minor Back Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will miss Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns with lower back tightness, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 28-year-old Irving has already missed nine games this season, including seven straight from Jan. 7-18 while he was away from the team for personal reasons.

When he has been on the court, he's been fantastic for the Nets. The six-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game and is on pace to shoot a career-best 53.4 percent from the field, as well as 44.2 percent from three-point range.

The Nets have had to piece together their starting lineup multiple times already this season. Kevin Durant has had two different absences related to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, and Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the season after suffering a partially torn ACL against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 27.

Brooklyn's acquisition of James Harden on Jan. 14 does ease some of the burden on Irving and Durant, though the team is clearly at its best with all three superstars on the court at the same time.

Durability has been a problem for the Duke alum since joining the Nets in July 2019. He only played 20 games last season after having shoulder surgery in February.

Head coach Steve Nash will turn to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Bruce Brown for extended minutes until Irving can return.