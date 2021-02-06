    Knicks Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Move Being Discussed with Pistons

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 7, 2021

    Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose, right, passes the ball while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks are engaged in "active trade talks" with the Detroit Pistons to acquire point guard Derrick Rose, per Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

    Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill added that a Pistons-Knicks deal sending Rose to New York is "close."

    A trade to the Knicks would mark Rose's second stint in New York as well as his second go-around under head coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached the 2010-11 NBA MVP when the two were with the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

