Knicks Trade Rumors: Derrick Rose Move Being Discussed with Pistons

The New York Knicks are engaged in "active trade talks" with the Detroit Pistons to acquire point guard Derrick Rose, per Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill added that a Pistons-Knicks deal sending Rose to New York is "close."

A trade to the Knicks would mark Rose's second stint in New York as well as his second go-around under head coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached the 2010-11 NBA MVP when the two were with the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015.

