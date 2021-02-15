    Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley Out vs. MIA with Injuries

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley will miss Monday night's game for the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Miami Heat.

    The 20-8 Clippers have been one of the NBA's best teams and sit third in the Western Conference.

    Leonard is posting 26.7 points and 5.0 assists per game in 23 appearances, while George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 20 games.

    George is also shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. The six-time All-Star seems to be carrying a chip on his shoulder following the conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign. Los Angeles surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs as George again failed to live up to his regular-season standards.

    Because of how they performed to close out last year, the Clippers have flown under the radar. The novelty of seeing George and Leonard on the court together has worn off, and fans will remain skeptical of L.A. until the team delivers when it counts.

    George has missed a few games already with a sore right foot the most recent malady to take him out of the lineup. As long as he makes a quick return, the Clippers should be OK. They'll be short-handed Monday, however, without their two biggest stars and a dogged perimeter defender in Beverley.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: All-Star Game COVID-19 Safety Protocols Revealed

      Report: All-Star Game COVID-19 Safety Protocols Revealed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: All-Star Game COVID-19 Safety Protocols Revealed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: AD Out at Least 2-3 Weeks

      Lakers star will miss extended time with calf strain (Woj)

      Update: 'Extremely unlikely' Anthony Davis plays before All-Star break ends March 10

      Report: AD Out at Least 2-3 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: AD Out at Least 2-3 Weeks

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Clippers Showcased Their Depth in a Perfect Week

      Clippers Showcased Their Depth in a Perfect Week
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Clippers Showcased Their Depth in a Perfect Week

      Clips Nation
      via Clips Nation

      Jared Dudley Believes Clippers Have Renewed ‘Sense of Focus’

      Jared Dudley Believes Clippers Have Renewed ‘Sense of Focus’
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Jared Dudley Believes Clippers Have Renewed ‘Sense of Focus’

      Ron Gutterman
      via Lakers Nation