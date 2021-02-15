Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley Out vs. MIA with Injuries

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley will miss Monday night's game for the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Miami Heat.

The 20-8 Clippers have been one of the NBA's best teams and sit third in the Western Conference.

Leonard is posting 26.7 points and 5.0 assists per game in 23 appearances, while George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 20 games.

George is also shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. The six-time All-Star seems to be carrying a chip on his shoulder following the conclusion to the 2019-20 campaign. Los Angeles surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs as George again failed to live up to his regular-season standards.

Because of how they performed to close out last year, the Clippers have flown under the radar. The novelty of seeing George and Leonard on the court together has worn off, and fans will remain skeptical of L.A. until the team delivers when it counts.

George has missed a few games already with a sore right foot the most recent malady to take him out of the lineup. As long as he makes a quick return, the Clippers should be OK. They'll be short-handed Monday, however, without their two biggest stars and a dogged perimeter defender in Beverley.