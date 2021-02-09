10 of College Football's Fastest Players in 2021

0 of 10

Tony Ding/Associated Press

There are few things in college football better than watching a player get to the second level and make a house call while pulling away from defenders. Or, on the other side of the ball, closing the gap with a ball-carrier in double-time and arriving with an impact.

Acceleration is a revelation between the lines.

You can't teach speed, and when a player is fast and can translate that into pads, it's a beautiful thing to see and can make a huge impact in every facet of the game.

Not every player who can scamper past others winds up affecting games, and some of the players on this list are still waiting to break through. Others have used their amazing "wheels" to become some of the most electrifying players in the sport.

Most of these guys are on Power Five teams, and some of them are playmakers you already know. Then there's a Group of Five star you need to know.

When you've got speed to burn like these guys, though, it's up to coaches to find ways to get the ball in their hands. Let's take a look at some of college football's speediest weapons. Watch out for scorch marks.