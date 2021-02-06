Carlos Correa, Astros Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $11.7M Contract for 2021

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and shortstop Carlos Correa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year deal on Saturday.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Correa will receive $11.7 million from the Astros in 2021.

Correa originally filed for $12.5 million, while the Astros countered with $9.75 million after the Jan. 15 deadline passed for teams to exchange salary figures with arbitration-eligible players for this season.

There was no set date for Correa's hearing, but arbitration cases are expected to take place at some point this month. It would have been the second time in three years that the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year went to arbitration with the Astros.

Correa won his first case against Houston in 2019 and made $5 million.

The 26-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career in 2020. He hit .264/.326/.383 with five homers and 25 RBI in 58 games during the regular season. The postseason was a different story, as he posted a .362/.455/.766 slash line with six homers and 17 RBI in 13 games.

Correa will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Puerto Rican star has spent his entire career in the Astros organization after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft.