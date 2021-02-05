    Kevin Durant Tweets 'Free Me' After Getting Pulled from Nets vs. Raptors

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 6, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) congratulates guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant tweeted "free me" in response to being pulled from the Brooklyn Nets' home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday due to the league's health and safety protocols: 

    Durant, who was initially in the starting lineup, was pulled for Bruce Brown right before the beginning of the game due to contact tracing, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

    However, he was eventually cleared and re-entered the game late in the first quarter. Durant had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes.

    His on-court time ended when he was forced to leave midway through the third quarter "at the direction of the league," per Andrews.

    The NBA released a statement on Friday's events, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:

    Durant was averaging 30.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game entering Friday.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

