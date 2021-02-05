    Mets Rumors: Jake Arrieta Drawing Interest After Failed Trevor Bauer Pursuit

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 6, 2021

    Philadelphia Phillies' Jake Arrieta pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The New York Mets are interested in free agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, per Andy Martino of SNY.

    The Mets are in pursuit of pitching and rounding out their bench, per Martino, who also noted that the team is in the mix on free agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. 

    Martino also clarified that there is "nothing close" on Arrieta at the moment.

    Arrieta, who turns 35 in March, went 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP last season for the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out 32 batters in 44.1 innings.

    He was once one of MLB's best pitchers in the mid-2010s, going 50-19 with a 2.42 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 593 punchouts in 583.0 frames from 2014-2016 for the Chicago Cubs. He earned the National League's Cy Young award in 2015, authored a pair of no-hitters and won the 2016 World Series as well.

    The right-hander has regressed each year statistically ever since, culminating in last year's performance. Still, Arietta managed to turn back the clock on a few occasions, notably tossing six shutout innings and striking out six against the NL East champion Atlanta Braves.

    The Mets need some answers to fill out their rotation. One of them won't be ex-free agent ace Trevor Bauer, who chose the Mets as one of his two finalists before signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

    As of now, the top three figure to be Jacob DeGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Marcus Stroman. David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi are the top candidates to fill out the back end, but Arrieta could very well take a spot if the Mets agree to a deal.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Braves Re-Sign Ozuna

      Atlanta bringing back slugger on 4-year, $65M deal with a fifth-year option that would make it $80M (multiple reports)

      Braves Re-Sign Ozuna
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Braves Re-Sign Ozuna

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Next for Mets After Bauer Decision?

      What's Next for Mets After Bauer Decision?
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      What's Next for Mets After Bauer Decision?

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤

      @ZachRymer explains why Trevor Bauer’s reported $102M deal makes the reigning champ Dodgers a problem...again ➡️

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers' Reign of Terror Begins 😤

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Dodgers are huge favorites, and only the Yankees are close. Tap for full odds 📲 (@DraftKings)

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Dodgers Are +375 to Repeat as WS Champs 💰

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report