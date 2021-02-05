    Nets' Steve Nash: I Think Kyrie Irving Is 'More Skilled' Than Allen Iverson Was

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 5, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Allen Iverson adjusts his head band during an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, in Philadelphia. Another NBA season opens, with bright lights shining in Boston and the Lakers adding to their ring collection. Meanwhile, one former MVP might be checking his passport status. Iverson appears headed for Turkey, an inglorious end to a great career. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash may be thankful there are no fans attending Philadelphia 76ers games this season otherwise he'd likely be getting an earful from the Sixers faithful for comments he made on Friday. 

    Nash told reporters Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving is "more skilled" than Sixers legend Allen Iverson:

    Iverson—an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and Hall of Famer—has a resume that far exceeds anything Irving has accomplished aside from an NBA title. While Irving is averaging a career-best 28.3 points with 5.7 assists this year, Iverson posted a higher scoring average in four seasons of his 14-year career. 

    That's to say nothing of being a three-time steals champion, 2001 MVP and two-time All-Star Game MVP. 

    Those are facts Nash may hear plenty about the next time he pops up in Philadelphia. 

