Draymond Green Says He Stands by His Comments About Rodney McGruder

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said he's not backing down from his comments about Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder following Saturday's game.

"When I say something, I mean it," Green said Friday on ESPN's The Jump. "There is no comment that will ever be made by me that I won't stand by."

The three-time All-Star initially went off on McGruder during his postgame press conference after he was involved in an altercation with the Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson following Golden State's 118-91 victory:

"When the f--k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don't know, man, everybody in the league tough these days. It's crazy. I've seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don't understand it. And don't nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there talking s--t like he a tough guy. Get the hell outta here. F--king tough guy Rodney. Tough guy. Also, I'm rocking with Juan T. Juan T was about to bring that 'Town Bidness' s--t out on him. Yeah, I'm rocking with Juan T on that one anyway.

"Also I think it was something Juan said in the first or second quarter to Wayne Ellington. You got nothing better to do that you're still thinking of something from the first or second quarter when you weren't in the game. So apparently, Wayne Ellington must have went over to the bench. I guess he went and told McGruder because he hadn't been in the game. Yeah, I don't know. There's too many tough guys in the league these days for me. But I know no one scared of no damn Rodney McGruder, like f--king kidding me? Insane."

Details surrounding the situation remain mostly sparse, but McGruder was heated coming off the floor after the game. ESPN's Nick Friedell noted he went all the way to the Warriors' locker-room tunnel for a heated verbal exchange.

Dubs shooting guard Klay Thompson roasted McGruder on the TV broadcast during the incident:

Ellington later referred to Green's comments as "fake tough guy stuff" and commented on Thompson's verbal jab.

"First of all, I think it's very unprofessional and definitely not classy for someone to attack Rodney's career ... He's one of the most hardworking and humble, down to earth guys we have in this league," Ellington said.

It's a bit surprising the minor incident remains a topic of conversation nearly a week later.

Nevertheless, the Warriors previously defeated the Pistons on Dec. 29 and the teams won't meet again during the first half of the 2020-21 season.